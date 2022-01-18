HawkEye 360 Announces Kate Zimmerman as Chief Data Scientist

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's leading commercial provider of space-based Radio Frequency (RF) data and analytics, has hired Kate Zimmerman as its first-ever Chief Data Scientist.

In this new role, Zimmerman will develop HawkEye 360's analytics strategy, identifying and pursuing focus areas for analytics enhancement to further differentiate the company from its competitors. Harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Zimmerman will develop leap-ahead capabilities to provide customers with more value from the company's RF data.

"I am excited to join the HawkEye 360 team as we look to grow our RF data analysis capabilities into a suite of predictive analytics offerings," Zimmerman said. "Having worked with RF data, payloads, and ground systems throughout my career, I see this work as a return to my roots. I look forward to using our deep analytics capabilities to enable our public sector, commercial, and humanitarian customers to create a better world."

Zimmerman joins HawkEye 360 from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where she managed a Machine Learning Solutions Lab division serving Intelligence Community and Defense Department customers. While at AWS, Zimmerman helped HawkEye 360 develop new maritime security and vessel monitoring capabilities — which leverage the company's RF data, as well as underlying vessel characteristics and behavior data — to predict whether a given vessel is likely to engage in nefarious activity.

Zimmerman is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and the U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology. While working on her master's degree, she analyzed the utility of machine learning of RF waveforms. As an active-duty officer, she later worked on RF satellites and ground systems at the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

"With her superior leadership and keen technical vision, Kate is a welcome addition to our team," said Tim Pavlick, vice president of product and design. "We are proud of the sophisticated terrestrial and maritime analytics we have launched over the past year, as well as the analytics built into Mission Space. I cannot wait to see how Kate amplifies and expands these capabilities into revolutionary new territory."

