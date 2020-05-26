HawkSoft Announces Integration With Better Agency Insurance CRM to Automate Marketing and Sales Campaigns

CANBY, Ore., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft's 25-year history is highlighted by unrelenting focus on building software from the independent agent's point of view. HawkSoft is proud to announce integration with a likeminded partner in Better Agency, which delivers easy-to-use sales and CRM automation for agents.

The integration eliminates time consuming double-entry of client and policy data between the two systems. Better Agency automatically syncs with an agency's HawkSoft database twice per hour. This empowers agents to leverage current HawkSoft data with the powerful automated campaigns provided within Better Agency.

"We immediately recognized a familiar passion in the team at Better Agency," said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at HawkSoft. "Like us, they are focused on independent agencies and delivering simplicity out of the box. Insurance agents don't need to fiddle with setting up automation workflows or templates because all that comes pre-configured with Better Agency."

"Better Agency is proud to stand with a company like HawkSoft," says Will Shaw, co-owner of Better Agency. "Shared vision and passion for the independent channel is what made this possible. HawkSoft users now have an advantage over their competition when it comes to growing their agency."

Mutual customers can enable integration today from HawkSoft Marketplace. Better Agency is offering $50 off the first month of service when HawkSoft agencies use coupon code HAWKSOFT at sign-up.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

About Better Agency

Like many small businesses, Better Agency was created out of a desire to change the status quo in the insurance industry. Recognizing insurance agents needed to have a true sales solution, Will Shaw sought out to create a simple yet powerful program that allows insurance agents to grow their business in a more "hands-off" fashion. Users no longer need to worry about "what to say" or when to send communications. Instead, with the "done-for-you" campaigns already in the system, agents can now spend more time prospecting and closing more business.

Media Contact:

Rushang Shah

VP, Marketing

866-884-4680

240417@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawksoft-announces-integration-with-better-agency-insurance-crm-to-automate-marketing-and-sales-campaigns-301065320.html

SOURCE HawkSoft