HawkSoft Partners with Innovative Proof of Insurance and Dynamic Verification Platform Certificial

CANBY, Ore., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many interactions between businesses hinge on the ability for one party to provide a proof of insurance to the other. For example, delivering commercial shipments, accessing construction sites, or renting a commercial space each require handing over paper attesting to your insurance coverage. HawkSoft is partnering with the dynamic verification platform Certificial to bring a more modern solution to independent agencies. Never before has insurance coverage data been able to connect and send dynamic updates directly to certificate holders. This end-to-end visibility not only eliminates fraud and the misuse of forms but can improve compliance.

Certificial uses cloud technology to offer a digital and dynamic proof of insurance. Instead of the old static point-in-time Certificates of Insurance, Certificial allows companies of all sizes to directly monitor, in real time, that a person or business are properly insured. When integrated with the HawkSoft agency management system, insurance agencies can keep Certificial in sync with their client and policy data automatically. Changes made in HawkSoft or received by HawkSoft via a carrier's policy download will automatically update Certificial. These changes are then populated throughout the certification process. If a policy is cancelled or not renewed in HawkSoft, Certificial automatically revokes certification and prevents potential liabilities from having un-insured or under-insured entities on a job site.

HawkSoft believes in this digital approach for insurance and even introduced their own web-based Self-service Certificates platform in 2019 to aid agencies in issuing certificates more efficiently. "As more independent agents diversify their book into commercial lines, they are demanding better tools to service those large accounts," said Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft. Rushang continues, "HawkSoft is thrilled to form a close partnership with Certificial. Their novel approach to dynamic verification and compliance monitoring is making the flow of data between carriers, agencies, and businesses seamless."

Certificial CEO, Peter Teresi, is the former Chief Technology Officer at ACORD. "Our partnership with HawkSoft represents a significant milestone in transforming the legacy utilization of Certificates of Insurance. Together our platforms allow for compliance checks and COI updates to become dynamic and automated; Certificate Holders can finally maintain compliance without having to rely on point-in-time information. We're excited to work with agencies using HawkSoft and eliminate the manual and repetitive processing caused by traditional COI methods."

Certificial offers their services to independent insurance agents and brokers at no cost. Mutual customers can activate integration in HawkSoft's Marketplace. To learn more, visit www.certificial.com/hawksoft.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

About Certificial

Certificial is a real-time intelligent insurance verification platform, designed to simplify the Supplier management process by providing businesses with instant access to their Supplier's insurance coverage and automatic updates when changes to their coverage occurs, ensuring ongoing compliance. Certificial integrates directly with Agency Management Systems, offering a seamless experience for large and small Agents and Brokers alike with no associated costs. For more information, visit www.certificial.com.

