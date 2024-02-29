|
29.02.2024 14:08:50
Hayward Holdings Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Sales Improve By 8%
(RTTNews) - Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW), a manufacturer of pool equipment and associated automation systems, Thursday reported net income of $31.04 million or $0.14 per share for the fourth quarter, nearly 100 percent higher than $15.97 million or $0.07 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
The company had acquisition and restructuring related income of $6.99 million in the latest quarter compared with an expenses of 1.34 million last year.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.20 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Sales for the quarter increased by 8% year on year to $278.47 million from $258.97 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $271.92 million.
Looking ahead, Hayward expects net sales of about $1.010 billion to $1.060 billion. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1.040 billion.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hayward Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
28.02.24
|Ausblick: Hayward stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Hayward zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.23
|Ausblick: Hayward gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
16.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Hayward legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)