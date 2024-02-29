29.02.2024 14:08:50

Hayward Holdings Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Sales Improve By 8%

(RTTNews) - Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW), a manufacturer of pool equipment and associated automation systems, Thursday reported net income of $31.04 million or $0.14 per share for the fourth quarter, nearly 100 percent higher than $15.97 million or $0.07 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

The company had acquisition and restructuring related income of $6.99 million in the latest quarter compared with an expenses of 1.34 million last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.20 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter increased by 8% year on year to $278.47 million from $258.97 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $271.92 million.

Looking ahead, Hayward expects net sales of about $1.010 billion to $1.060 billion. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1.040 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hayward Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten