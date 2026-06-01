HBM Healthcare Investments Announces Closing of Swixx Biopharma Transaction with SK Capital and Bain Capital Life Sciences

HBM Healthcare Investments today announced the successful closing of the previously disclosed transaction, in which funds advised by SK Capital Partners and Bain Capital Life Sciences acquired a majority equity interest in Swixx Biopharma from HBM Healthcare Investments and certain other existing shareholders.

HBM Healthcare Investments will remain a significant shareholder of Swixx Biopharma with an equity ownership of approximately 8%, alongside the founders, senior management, SK Capital, Bain Capital Life Sciences, and Mérieux Equity Partners. The founders, HBM and Mérieux will also continue to serve actively on Swixx Biopharma’s Board of Directors.

Swixx Biopharma has developed into a leading independent commercialization platform for innovative biopharmaceutical companies since its foundation in 2014, driven by strong organic growth, ongoing geographic expansion, and a scalable business model. With the support of its new shareholders, the company is well-positioned to accelerate its next phase of growth, further expand its geographic footprint, and continue to create long-term value.

HBM Healthcare Investments has been a shareholder of Swixx Biopharma since 2017, supporting the company through a period of significant growth and value creation. The investment has evolved into an exceptionally successful partnership and ranks as HBM’s best-performing investment to date.