HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie
WKN: 984345 / ISIN: CH0012627250
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21.09.2026 06:45:13
HBM Healthcare Investments Announces IPO of Portfolio Company Electra Therapeutics
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HBM Healthcare Investments AG
/ Key word(s): IPO
Shares of Electra Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ETRA) began trading on 18 September 2026; HBM invested USD 15 million in the company's Series C financing in 2025 and a further USD 15 million as part of the IPO
HBM Healthcare Investments today announced the successful initial public offering of its portfolio company Electra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ETRA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of precision medicines for immune-mediated diseases and cancer.
Electra priced its upsized IPO at USD 15.00 per share, issuing 23.33 million new shares of common stock and raising gross proceeds of approximately USD 350 million.
HBM Healthcare Investments first backed Electra Therapeutics in October 2025, investing USD 15 million in the company's USD 183 million Series C financing, and invested a further USD 15 million as part of the IPO, bringing its total investment to USD 30 million. Following the IPO, HBM holds approximately 3.9% of the company. Based on the closing price on the first trading day, HBM's stake is valued at USD 32.8 million.
Electra's pipeline is focused on antibodies targeting signal regulatory proteins (SIRP). Its lead product candidate, ipsoprubart, is being evaluated in a global registrational Phase 2/3 trial for secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH), a rare and life-threatening hyperinflammatory disorder. The programme has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA and Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency.
Contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2401904
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2401904 21.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|
06:45
|HBM Healthcare Investments gibt Börsengang der Portfoliogesellschaft Electra Therapeutics bekannt (EQS Group)
|
06:45
|HBM Healthcare Investments Announces IPO of Portfolio Company Electra Therapeutics (EQS Group)
|
16.09.26
|Key Figures 15.09.2026 (EQS Group)
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01.09.26
|Key Figures 31.08.2026 (EQS Group)
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17.08.26
|Key Figures 15.08.2026 (EQS Group)
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03.08.26
|Key Figures 31.07.2026 (EQS Group)
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24.07.26
|HBM Healthcare Investments publiziert Quartalsbericht per 30. Juni 2026 mit Kennzahlen für die ersten drei Monate des Geschäftsjahrs 2026/2027 (EQS Group)
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24.07.26
|HBM Healthcare Investments publishes Quarterly Report as at 30 June 2026 with key figures for the first three months of the 2026/2027 financial year (EQS Group)
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|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|250,00
|0,00%
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