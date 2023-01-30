HBM Healthcare Investments informs about a temporary change in the Executive Board

Dr Andreas Wicki, Chief Executive Officer of HBM Healthcare Investments, will be taking a brief leave of absence to adress a treatable health matter. Dr Wicki will remain involved to the extent practicable.

In the interim, Hans Peter Hasler, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will be responsible for the management of HBM Healthcare Investments as Executive Chairman, together with CFO Erwin Troxler. They will be actively supported by Dr Matthias Fehr and Dr Ivo Staijen, who have been leading the investment teams for private equity and public equity at the investment advisor HBM Partners for several years.

The Board of Directors and the employees of HBM Healthcare Investments and HBM Partners wish Andreas Wicki a speedy recovery.