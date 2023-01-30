|
30.01.2023 07:00:28
HBM Healthcare Investments informs about a temporary change in the Executive Board
|
HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Dr Andreas Wicki, Chief Executive Officer of HBM Healthcare Investments, will be taking a brief leave of absence to adress a treatable health matter. Dr Wicki will remain involved to the extent practicable.
In the interim, Hans Peter Hasler, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will be responsible for the management of HBM Healthcare Investments as Executive Chairman, together with CFO Erwin Troxler. They will be actively supported by Dr Matthias Fehr and Dr Ivo Staijen, who have been leading the investment teams for private equity and public equity at the investment advisor HBM Partners for several years.
The Board of Directors and the employees of HBM Healthcare Investments and HBM Partners wish Andreas Wicki a speedy recovery.
Contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1545913
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1545913 30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu HBM Healthcare Investments AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|164,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Woche der Notenbanken" beginnt: ATX und DAX starten im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beginnt den Montagshandel tiefer. Der DAX startet ebenfalls leichter. Die Börsen in Asien tendieren am Montag schwächer, besonders in Hongkong geht es bergab.