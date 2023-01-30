Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON.-w-
HBM Healthcare Investments informs about a temporary change in the Executive Board

HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Personnel
HBM Healthcare Investments informs about a temporary change in the Executive Board

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr Andreas Wicki, Chief Executive Officer of HBM Healthcare Investments, will be taking a brief leave of absence to adress a treatable health matter. Dr Wicki will remain involved to the extent practicable.

In the interim, Hans Peter Hasler, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will be responsible for the management of HBM Healthcare Investments as Executive Chairman, together with CFO Erwin Troxler. They will be actively supported by Dr Matthias Fehr and Dr Ivo Staijen, who have been leading the investment teams for private equity and public equity at the investment advisor HBM Partners for several years.

The Board of Directors and the employees of HBM Healthcare Investments and HBM Partners wish Andreas Wicki a speedy recovery.

Contact
For further information, please contact Erwin Troxler on +41 41 710 75 77, or at erwin.troxler@hbmhealthcare.com.


