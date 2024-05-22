22.05.2024 17:46:08

HBM Healthcare Investments' portfolio company Swixx BioPharma boosts sales and profits through strategic acquisition in Latin America

Swixx BioPharma, the largest investment in the private equity portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments, today announced its strategic expansion into Latin America with the signing of an agreement to acquire the Laboratorios Biopas Group.

The acquisition of Biopas builds on Swixx BioPharma’s rapid rate of organic growth and extends & transforms the company’s footprint. With USD 220 million in sales, over 300 employees and therapeutic coverage in Neurology, Oncology, Gastroenterology and Rare Diseases, Biopas is one of Latin America’s leading independent marketing and distribution companies for international biopharmaceutical firms. Biopas has its operational headquarters in Bogota, Colombia and is present in 20 countries, including Latam’s “Top 5“ markets of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia & Mexico.

The acquisition of Biopas follows on the entry of Swixx BioPharma into the Middle East region in September 2023 and marks another important step toward Swixx's mission to become the global partner of choice for biopharma companies seeking indirect routes to launch their medicines. Through Biopas’ comprehensive Latam continental coverage, Swixx will now be able to provide a compelling offering covering Central and Eastern Europe, CIS/Eurasia, MENA and now Latin America.  

Swixx BioPharma expects the transaction to be immediately accretive. The company will finance the acquisition through a combination of cash held on its balance sheet, bank loans and equity. Closing of the transaction is expected after relevant regulatory approvals, anticipated around mid 2024. HBM Healthcare Investments has been a significant shareholder in Swixx BioPharma since 2017, with a stake of approximately 25 per cent.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


