HBM Healthcare Investments posts half-year profit of CHF 23 million for 2024/2025 financial year; currency effects had a strong negative impact on the result

HBM Healthcare Investments achieved a positive performance in the first half of the 2024/2025 financial year. The net asset value per share (NAV) increased by 1.5 per cent to CHF 244.34. The share price rose by 1.7 per cent to CHF 189.40.

Based on the reported NAV, the company expects a half-year profit of around CHF 23 million (previous year: loss of CHF 70 million).

Private companies (sale of Yellow Jersey Therapeutics to Johnson & Johnson, revaluation of Swixx Biopharma and impairment losses on various investments) and listed companies contributed equally to the increase in value. Negative currency effects reduced performance by just under 5 per cent.

These figures are the preliminary result based on the current state of the closing process. The final result will be published with the half-year report on 21 October 2024.