HBM Healthcare Investments publishes Net Asset Value per Share (NAV) of CHF 237.22 as at 30 September 2023

The net asset value per share (NAV) fell by 4.0 per cent to CHF 237.22 in the first six months of the 2023/2024 financial year. The performance thus is in line with the performance of the biotechnology sector as measured by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (-3.7 per cent) and the S&P SPDR Biotech (-4.1 per cent). The more broadly based MSCI World Health Care Index was more stable, down -0.1 per cent.

Based on the reported NAV, HBM Healthcare Investments expects a loss of CHF 70 million for the first half of the year. The main contributors to the negative result were the declining market valuations of the listed, formerly private companies. These impacted the result by a total of CHF 69 million (Cathay Biotech CHF -44 million, Mineralys Therapeutics CHF -15 million, Various CHF -10 million).

The figures presented here are the preliminary result based on the current status of the financial closing process. The definitive result will be published with the half-year report on 20 October 2023.