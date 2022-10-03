Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.10.2022 17:47:29

HBM Healthcare Investments publishes Net Asset Value per Share (NAV) of CHF 270.92 as at 30 September 2022

HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
HBM Healthcare Investments publishes Net Asset Value per Share (NAV) of CHF 270.92 as at 30 September 2022

03-Oct-2022 / 17:47 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The net asset value per share (NAV) as at 30 September 2022 amounts to CHF 270.92 and is thus 1.7 percent lower than at the beginning of the current financial year 2022/23. In comparison, the MSCI World Health Care Sector Index declined by 7.7 percent and the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index by 3.1 percent.

Based on the reported NAV, HBM Healthcare Investments expects a loss of CHF 34 million for the first half of the year. The result was significantly influenced by the listed investment in Cathay Biotech. The company's market capitalisation on the Shanghai Stock Exchange fell by slightly more than one fifth. Cathay Biotech, a leader in the growth market of synthetic biology, is debt-free, profitable and shows continuously increasing sales and profits. The remaining private and listed investments in the portfolio developed positively in value overall. This is also thanks to the four acquisitions of Sierra Oncology, Biohaven, Turning Point Therapeutics and most recently ChemoCentryx from the portfolio of listed companies. 

The figures presented here are the preliminary result based on the current status of the closing process. The definitive result will be published with the half-year report on 21 October 2022. 

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1455715

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1455715  03-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455715&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HBM Healthcare Investments AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HBM Healthcare Investments AG 164,00 0,00% HBM Healthcare Investments AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stimmung hellt sich auf: ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX letztendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Montag in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt baute seine Verluste ebenfalls ab und tendierte freundlich. An der Wall Street verläuft der Wochenauftakt positiv. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum Wochenstart gemischte Vorzeichen auf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen