HBM Healthcare Investments publishes Net Asset Value per Share (NAV) of CHF 270.92 as at 30 September 2022

The net asset value per share (NAV) as at 30 September 2022 amounts to CHF 270.92 and is thus 1.7 percent lower than at the beginning of the current financial year 2022/23. In comparison, the MSCI World Health Care Sector Index declined by 7.7 percent and the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index by 3.1 percent.

Based on the reported NAV, HBM Healthcare Investments expects a loss of CHF 34 million for the first half of the year. The result was significantly influenced by the listed investment in Cathay Biotech. The company's market capitalisation on the Shanghai Stock Exchange fell by slightly more than one fifth. Cathay Biotech, a leader in the growth market of synthetic biology, is debt-free, profitable and shows continuously increasing sales and profits. The remaining private and listed investments in the portfolio developed positively in value overall. This is also thanks to the four acquisitions of Sierra Oncology, Biohaven, Turning Point Therapeutics and most recently ChemoCentryx from the portfolio of listed companies.

The figures presented here are the preliminary result based on the current status of the closing process. The definitive result will be published with the half-year report on 21 October 2022.