|
03.10.2022 17:47:29
HBM Healthcare Investments publishes Net Asset Value per Share (NAV) of CHF 270.92 as at 30 September 2022
|
HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
The net asset value per share (NAV) as at 30 September 2022 amounts to CHF 270.92 and is thus 1.7 percent lower than at the beginning of the current financial year 2022/23. In comparison, the MSCI World Health Care Sector Index declined by 7.7 percent and the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index by 3.1 percent.
Based on the reported NAV, HBM Healthcare Investments expects a loss of CHF 34 million for the first half of the year. The result was significantly influenced by the listed investment in Cathay Biotech. The company's market capitalisation on the Shanghai Stock Exchange fell by slightly more than one fifth. Cathay Biotech, a leader in the growth market of synthetic biology, is debt-free, profitable and shows continuously increasing sales and profits. The remaining private and listed investments in the portfolio developed positively in value overall. This is also thanks to the four acquisitions of Sierra Oncology, Biohaven, Turning Point Therapeutics and most recently ChemoCentryx from the portfolio of listed companies.
The figures presented here are the preliminary result based on the current status of the closing process. The definitive result will be published with the half-year report on 21 October 2022.
Contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1455715
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1455715 03-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17:47
|HBM Healthcare Investments publiziert inneren Wert je Aktie (NAV) von CHF 270.92 per 30. September 2022 (EQS Group)
|
17:47
|HBM Healthcare Investments publishes Net Asset Value per Share (NAV) of CHF 270.92 as at 30 September 2022 (EQS Group)
|
17:46
|Key Figures 30.09.2022 (EQS Group)
|
16.09.22
|Key Figures 15.09.2022 (EQS Group)
|
01.09.22
|Key Figures 31.08.2022 (EQS Group)
|
16.08.22
|Key Figures 15.08.2022 (EQS Group)
|
02.08.22
|Key Figures 31.07.2022 (EQS Group)
|
22.07.22
|HBM Healthcare Investments Quarterly Report June 2022 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu HBM Healthcare Investments AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|164,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStimmung hellt sich auf: ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX letztendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Montag in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt baute seine Verluste ebenfalls ab und tendierte freundlich. An der Wall Street verläuft der Wochenauftakt positiv. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum Wochenstart gemischte Vorzeichen auf.