HBM Healthcare Investments publishes Net Asset Value per Share (NAV) of CHF 285.53 as of 31 March 2022

Following the previous year's record result, HBM Healthcare Investments experienced a slight decline in value in the 2021/22 financial year ended on 31 March 2022. The net asset value (NAV) per share fell by 3.6 percent to CHF 285.53. The share price declined disproportionately by 13.2 percent to CHF 276.00.

The healthcare sector showed a mixed picture in terms of performance in the reporting year. While the MSCI World Health Care Index, which mainly tracks the large-cap companies from the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors, rose by 13%, the market capitalisations of the biotech companies (Nasdaq Biotechnology Index -13% and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF -35%) fell, in some cases significantly.

Based on the NAV as at 31 March 2022, HBM Healthcare Investments expects an annual loss of around CHF 80 million (previous year: annual profit of CHF 756 million). For an investment company, the net result reflects the changes in value of the investments held.

With a well-balanced mix of private and listed companies and cash and cash equivalents of more than CHF 220 million, the portfolio remains attractively positioned for long-term value growth.

The present result is preliminary and unaudited based on the current status of the closing process. The final annual result will be published on Friday, 6 May 2022.