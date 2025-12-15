HBM Healthcare To Sell Majority Stake In Swixx Biopharma To SK Capital Partners

(RTTNews) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG (HBMNE.SW, HBMBF), on Monday announced it has signed a binding agreement to sell a majority stake in Swixx BioPharma AG to SK Capital Partners, LP for 1.5 billion euros, while retaining a significant minority interest.

The majority stake being sold in Swixx Biopharma is not quantified in the announcement.

The company will continue to hold a 25.1% stake in Swixx Healthcare, which was spun off from Swixx Biopharma in 2024.

Under the transaction, the company, together with the founders and other shareholders including Mérieux Equity Partners, will sell a majority of their current holdings in Swixx Biopharma.

Following the agreement, the company revalued its investment in Swixx Biopharma, resulting in an increase in net asset value of approximately CHF 13.50 per share, representing a 5% uplift.

Upon completion of the transaction, expected in the first half of 2026, cash proceeds are expected to exceed the investment's reported book value as of September 30.

The company's total investment amounts to 26 million euros, with 10.5 million euros already received in capital repayments.

The investment has generated an added value of around CHF 300 million to date, representing more than ten times the original investment.

The company will continue to participate in the company's future growth through its retained minority stake.

On Friday, HBM Healthcare Investments closed trading 2.11% higher at CHF 217.50 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.