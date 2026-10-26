HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie

HBM Healthcare Investments für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 984345 / ISIN: CH0012627250

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.10.2026 06:45:13

HBM Portfolio Company Lycia Therapeutics Raises USD 317.5 Million in Nasdaq IPO and Delivers Strong Market Debut

HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): IPO
HBM Portfolio Company Lycia Therapeutics Raises USD 317.5 Million in Nasdaq IPO and Delivers Strong Market Debut

26.10.2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST

HBM Healthcare Investments today announced the successful initial public offering of its portfolio company Lycia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYCA). Lycia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics designed to degrade disease-causing extracellular proteins, initially targeting autoimmune, inflammatory and allergic diseases.

Lycia priced its upsized initial public offering at USD 18.00 per share, issuing 17.64 million new shares and raising gross proceeds of USD 317.5 million. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on 23 October 2026 under the ticker symbol LYCA.

HBM Healthcare Investments first invested in Lycia in June 2026, participating with USD 9 million in the company's Series D financing. HBM subsequently participated in the IPO with an additional investment of USD 4.5 million, bringing its total investment in Lycia to USD 13.5 million. Following the offering, HBM holds approximately 2.2 percent of Lycia. Based on the closing share price of USD 30.00 (+66.7%) on the first trading day, HBM's stake is valued at USD 36.8 million.

Lycia is advancing its proprietary LYTAC (Lysosomal Targeting Chimera) platform, which enables the targeted degradation of disease-causing extracellular proteins. Its lead product candidates are LCA-0061, an IgE degrader for food allergy and other allergic diseases, and LCA-0321, a degrader designed to selectively eliminate the autoantibodies responsible for Graves' disease.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, Lycia was founded on the work of Nobel laureate Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., Professor of Chemistry at Stanford University.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2421760

 
End of News EQS News Service

2421760  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HBM Healthcare Investments AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HBM Healthcare Investments AG 243,00 0,41% HBM Healthcare Investments AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzsaison im Blick: ATX in der Feiertagspause -- DAX vor Stabilisierung -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bleibt am Montag geschlossen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte derweil etwas zulegen. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen