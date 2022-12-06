HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video In The U.S.

(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Tuesday that HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. Prime customers can now sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month.

Subscribers will have access to 15,000 hours of curated premium content. Additionally, subscribers will have access to the expanded content offering that will be available in Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming service when it launches next year.

New HBO Max subscribers can enjoy recent award-winning programming such as HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, THE WHITE LOTUS, SUCCESSION, and HACKS, as well as iconic drama series like GAME OF THRONES, THE SOPRANOS, and THE WIRE and comedies FRIENDS and THE BIG BANG THEORY.

Prime members can subscribe with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video, and no cable required by visiting amazon.com/channels/hbomax. The channel subscription can be canceled at any time.