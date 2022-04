HBO Max Shows Premium Ad-Supported Streaming Can Work

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported its first-quarter results just a couple of days after Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced its first subscriber loss in over a decade. The quarterly report included details about HBO Max, one of Netflix's biggest rivals in the streaming industry. And while HBO Max is now part of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), we got an early glimpse of its results, since the merger didn't close until the second quarter.While everyone's focused on the headline number -- 3 million net subscriber additions -- diving into the details of HBO Max's results shows that its ad-supported tier is producing strong results for the company. Both Netflix and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) are planning ad-supported tiers for their global streaming services.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading