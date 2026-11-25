(RTTNews) - HBX Group International plc (HBX.MC) reported fiscal 2026 profit after tax of 138 million euros compared to a loss of 70 million euros, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4% year-on-year in constant currency to 403 million euros. Adjusted earnings declined to 226 million euros from 258 million euros, prior year. Adjusted EPS was 0.92 euros compared to 1.16 euros. Revenue decreased 2% at constant currency to 697 million euros. Total Transaction Value increased 14% to 9.2 billion euros.

HBX Group expects a double-digit increase in TTV and low single-digit decline in revenue in the first quarter, compared to the prior period at constant currency. Mid-term guidance is unchanged.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of 11.5 cents per share, bringing the total fiscal 2026 dividend to 19 cents per share.

HBX Group shares are trading at 6.43 euros on Spanish Stock Exchange, down 19.11%.

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