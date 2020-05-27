hc1 Launches Workforce Advisor™ For Employers to Enable Safe Return to Work During COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today bioinformatics leader hc1® announced the launch of hc1 Workforce Advisor™, a solution that uniquely combines lab testing insights and hc1's exclusive Local Risk Index in a unified CV19 Command Center to help employers systematically support the ongoing health and safety of employees returning to the workplace.

"Some of the best ways to keep employees safe are routine lab testing, physical measures, workplace social distancing and compartmentalization, and remaining vigilant for symptoms," said Dr. Peter J. Plantes, hc1 Physician Executive. "But as employers implement these measures, they are faced with managing an overwhelming amount of information they've never had to track before."

hc1 Workforce Advisor's CV19 Command Center enables employers to effectively implement and monitor systematic lab testing and symptom checking guidelines for employees consistent with national and local best practices. Using a secure, HIPAA compliant process, lab test results are organized and trends are displayed in easy to use dashboards sorted by employee and workplace location.

The Local Risk Index ("LRI") advises employers of daily COVID-19 testing trends in local communities where employees reside and work to inform their safe return to work decisions. The LRI highlights hot spots where the virus is accelerating or decelerating within the selected population area.

"hc1 is the world-leader in transforming lab data into personalized healthcare insights that support high-value care strategies to keep people healthy," said Brad Bostic, hc1 CEO. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employers are faced with the daunting task of managing a wide array of guidelines, procedures, and metrics for the first time to provide a safe working environment. As business leaders work to reopen offices across the country, hc1 Workforce Advisor provides assurance that they are reopening in the safest way possible for employees and customers."

Founded to improve lives with high-value care, hc1 has emerged as the leader in bioinformatics for precision testing and prescribing. The cloud-based hc1 High-Value Care Platform® organizes volumes of live data, including lab results, genomics, and medications, to deliver solutions that ensure that the right patient gets the right test and the right prescription. Today, the hc1 Platform powers solutions that optimize diagnostic testing and prescribing for millions of patients nationally.

