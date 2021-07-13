hc1 Opens Registration for 2021 Precision Health Virtual Summit

INDIANAPOLIS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- hc1 , the leader in critical insight, analytics, and solutions for precision health, today announced it will host the second annual Precision Health Virtual Summit , a free, two-day virtual event taking place Aug. 31- Sept. 1, 2021, in partnership with Becker's Healthcare . The event will bring together healthcare leaders and experts to focus on implementing precision health practices into care delivery, bringing the benefits of precision health to all patients.

The 2021 Precision Health Virtual Summit serves to showcase how advances in data-driven care by Precision Health Insight Networks (PHINs) are reducing overwhelming complexity in our care delivery system. Historically, the information clinicians required to deliver personalized, precise care was locked away in disconnected databases, buried in medical journals and isolated in multiple patient data silos. PHINs enable healthcare providers to uncover actionable insights in real-time to identify the right testing and prescriptions for optimal outcomes at the lowest cost.

PHINs are making it possible for healthcare organizations of all sizes to manage complex patient information securely across networks and personalize care for all patients. In most cases, the infrastructure and data already exist; healthcare organizations just require connections and processes in place in order to access the insights for meaningful action.

Those in attendance for the 2021 Summit will hear from some of healthcare's noted thought leaders on:

The intersection of precision diagnostics and precision prescribing

Ingesting, organizing and normalizing healthcare data across silos to make it meaningful

Prescriber and provider collaboration for executing on precision prescribing

Population stratification and clinical research around precision health

"We are again bringing together thought leaders from across the healthcare value chain who are committed to advancing precision medicine," said Brad Bostic, CEO and Chairman of hc1. "This summit will give healthcare leaders, providers and those working in higher education the insights and actionable takeaways necessary to begin leveraging Precision Health Insight Networks to provide personalized care to keep people healthy, save lives, save money, and improve outcomes for all patients."

The 2021 Precision Health Virtual Summit will take place virtually Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2021, with programming running each day from 12 - 4 p.m. ET. The event is sponsored by AWS, Snowflake and leader sponsor Quest Diagnostics . The esteemed group of more than 25 presenters includes some of America's top thought leaders in Precision Health like Dr. David B. Nash, Founding Dean Emeritus at Jefferson College of Population Health, Dr. Gilan El Saadaw, Chief Medical Officer at Realyze Intelligence, Anthony Morreale, Associate Chief Consultant for Clinical Pharmacy Services and Policy at US Department of Veterans Affairs and Katherine Capps, Co-founder of Get The Medicine Right.

Attendees can register for the free Precision Health Virtual Summit at hc1.com/summit.

About hc1

hc1 is the leader in critical insight, analytics, and solutions for precision health. The cloud-based hc1 Platform organizes volumes of live data, including lab results, genomics, and medications, to deliver solutions that ensure that the right patient gets the right test and the right prescription. Today, the hc1 Platform powers solutions that optimize diagnostic testing and prescribing for millions of patients nationally. To learn more about hc1's proven approach to personalizing care while eliminating waste for thousands of health systems, diagnostic laboratories, and health plans, visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

