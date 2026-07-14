HCA Holdings Aktie

HCA Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JFMW / ISIN: US40412C1018

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14.07.2026 13:50:23

HCA Healthcare Announces Prelim. Q2 Report, Revises FY26 Outlook; Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) announced preliminary financial and operating results for the second quarter, anticipating net income of approximately $1.699 billion, or $7.62 per share, compared to $1.653 billion, or $6.83 per share, in the previous year.

The company attributed the increase in net income to anticipated gains on sales of facilities of $10 million during the quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company expects revenues of around $20.230 billion, compared to $18.605 billion last year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to approximate $4.027 billion, compared to $3.849 billion in the prior year.

Based on these preliminary figures, the company now expects net income of $6.300 to $6.700 billion, or $28.70 to $30.50 per share, instead of the previously announced $6.495 to $7.035 billion, or $29.10 to $31.50 per share, for the full year 2026.

Also, HCA sees revenues of $77.000 to $79.500 billion, instead of the previously estimated $76.500 to $80.000 billion for the same period.

In the pre-market hours, HCA is falling 9.16 percent, to $355.00 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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