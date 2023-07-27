HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.19 billion, or $4.29 per share. This compares with $1.16 billion, or $3.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $15.86 billion from $14.82 billion last year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.19 Bln. vs. $1.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.29 vs. $3.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.22 -Revenue (Q2): $15.86 Bln vs. $14.82 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.70 to $18.90 Full year revenue guidance: $63.25 to $64.75 Bln