HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.878 billion, or $8.14 per share. This compares with $1.438 billion, or $5.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.847 billion or $8.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $19.513 billion from $18.285 billion last year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.878 Bln. vs. $1.438 Bln. last year. -EPS: $8.14 vs. $5.63 last year. -Revenue: $19.513 Bln vs. $18.285 Bln last year.

The Board has authorized an additional share repurchase of up to $10 billion.

HCA will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share on March 31 to shareholders of record as of March 17.

Looking ahead, for the full year, HCA Healthcare expects a rise in profit and revenue in line with estimates.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects net income of $6.495 billion to $7.035 billion, or $29.10 to $31.50 per share, with revenue of $76.500 billion to $80 billion.

Analysts, on average, forecast HCA to report earnings of $29.45 per share, with revenue of $79.11 billion.

For fiscal 2025, HCA Healthcare has posted net income of $28.33 per share, on revenue of $75.600 billion.

For fiscal 2026, capital expenditure, excluding acquisitions, is anticipated to be $5 billion to $5.5 billion.

HCA was up by 1.70% at $480.51 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.