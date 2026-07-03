HCD and VAT Deepen Partnership as Davos Arena Becomes the VAT Arena

Hockey Club Davos AG and VAT are pleased to further strengthen their partnership. Building on the successful collaboration established during the 2025/26 season, VAT is expanding its commitment and will take on a prominent role with the VAT Arena as a flagship element of the partnership. Headquartered in Switzerland's Rhine Valley in the canton of St. Gallen, VAT is the world's leading provider of high-end vacuum solutions and served as a co-sponsor of HC Davos men's team during the previous season.

Through this expanded partnership, both organizations reaffirm their shared commitment to key values such as precision, passion, and excellence. Beginning with the 2026/27 season, VAT will not only continue its jersey sponsorship of the first team but will also become the naming partner of the arena and a jersey sponsor of the HCD Ladies team. By proudly carrying VAT's distinctive green brand identity into the future, HC Davos continues to support the sustainable development of ice hockey in the region and beyond.

"We see our commitment to HC Davos as a long-term partnership that benefits the region and reaches far beyond it," said Urs Gantner, CEO of VAT. "By acquiring the naming rights to the Davos ice arena, we underscore our strong connection to Swiss success stories and outstanding achievement. With 31 championship titles and 17 Spengler Cup victories since 1921, HC Davos is unquestionably a leader in Swiss sports. We are therefore delighted to further increase the visibility of our brand in connection with such a historic and dynamic club."

"We are very pleased to continue the successful path we have already embarked on as a club, now with VAT as the naming rights partner of our venue," added Marc Gianola, CEO of HC Davos. "This is only possible because we have strong partners by our side. VAT has been fully committed from the very beginning, and we are proud that they are now strengthening that commitment even further."

The rebranding of the Davos ice arena to the VAT Arena will take place over the coming weeks.