HCP and HHAeXchange Expand Their Partnership with Seamless Integration to Improve the Client and Care Worker Experience

REXBURG, Idaho, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP and HHAeXchange announced that they've expanded their integration partnership, connecting HHAeXchange's provider software with HCP's experience management and training services. The complete integration will be used to give care providers a more comprehensive experience, combining web-based tools for communication, visibility, and transparency with processes for feedback, training, and reputation management.

The integration between HCP and HHAeXchange creates a seamless experience which eases administrative and facilitation burdens, allowing agencies to maximize recruitment, retention, and time-to-first shift efforts. HHAeXchange users now can integrate their client and employee lists with HCP's care intelligence platform, enabling providers to receive feedback about what's going on in their business and take action. With training being the number one complaint from clients and care staff in 2021, HCP will support HHAeXchange users in building a learning ladder with training to retain staff and create a long-term environment for employment.

"HCP's partnership with HHAeXchange is one of many measures we're taking to address the industry-wide talent shortage," said Kristen Duell, Chief Marketing Officer at HCP. "It's a priority for us to be able to help agencies take control of their reputation, experience, and training simultaneously to create a community that supports long-term employment. With HHAeXchange's reach of over 6,000 care providers and payers, touching nearly 1 million lives, and HCP doubling in growth within two years, we look forward to continuing to improve the industry and providing HHAeXchange's customer base more opportunities to scale their businesses."

"We are thrilled to partner with HCP to give providers the tools they need to grow their businesses and help their care workers, and clients, thrive," said Stephen Vaccaro, President at HHAeXchange. "From day one, it's been our goal to simplify and strengthen the homecare management process for all of our customers, and this partnership with HCP is yet another step towards achieving that."

To take advantage of the HCP and HHAeXchange integration, learn more and reach out here: https://www.homecarepulse.com/hhaexchange/.

About HCP

HCP leads the home-based care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers providers in home care, home health, and hospice to attract and retain employees during workforce shortages. HCP also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for the Medicaid patient population, the HHAeXchange platform connects state agencies, managed care payers, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance.

