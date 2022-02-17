HCSC Teams Up with the National Fitness Campaign, Bringing Outdoor Fitness Courts to Illinois and Texas

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) is teaming up with the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) through its Healthy Cities program to increase access to physical exercise and reduce barriers to physical and mental health by bringing free, outdoor Fitness Courts® to communities across Illinois and Texas.

HCSC is contributing $850,000 in grants to help fund 35 new Fitness Courts® across the states. The sites will begin construction as early as summer 2022 with the goal of being available for use in fall 2022.

"HCSC is committed to addressing the most pressing health care issues in our communities to create sustainable pathways to better health," said Dr. Monica Berner, chief clinical officer, HCSC. "We know regular physical activity is an efficient way to reduce the burden of multiple chronic illnesses, improve mental health, and lower an individual's overall health care costs. Our collaboration with NFC helps increase opportunities for people to get outside to improve their health as well as the fitness and well-being of the communities by creating free fitness courts available to residents of all ages and ability levels."

NFC's outdoor Fitness Courts® are built to deliver seven-minute bodyweight workouts for people of all ages and ability levels. NFC also collaborates with partners to host workout classes in person in addition to providing free digital classes through the Fitness Court® app. The Fitness Courts® will be constructed in public areas where residents can easily access them.

"The National Fitness Campaign is proud to welcome HCSC as a collaborator across two states," said Mitch Menaged, Founder of the NFC. "This program will deliver tremendous resources to contribute to the important mission of improving health outcomes as the network of hundreds of Fitness Courts® grows across multiple states. We look forward to working with HCSC to make this campaign a great success."

Municipalities, schools and other organizations in Illinois and Texas can apply for grant funding through NFC to assist in constructing a Fitness Court®. NFC works with grant recipients to assist in planning, funding and launching their Fitness Court®. Grant applications are currently being accepted. To learn more about funding, visit: https://nationalfitnesscampaign.com/illinois or https://nationalfitnesscampaign.com/texas

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, with nearly 17 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About NFC

National Fitness Campaign (NFC) is a wellness consulting firm – founded in San Francisco, California in 1979 – that offers grant funding, project management and master planning services to cities, schools and sponsors to build healthy communities. The Fitness Court® is a scientifically designed 7 minute workout system, created by NFC to be the world's best outdoor gym. NFC's mission is to build healthy communities by building an outdoor Fitness Court® within a 10 minute bike ride of every American. Learn more about NFC at www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com.

