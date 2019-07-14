HCW Announces Opening of Aloft in the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, AZ

GLENDALE, Ariz., July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HCW announces the opening of the 100-room, four-story Aloft Glendale at Westgate Hotel located at the southwest corner of West Glendale and North 93rd Avenues in Glendale, AZ.

The 2.4-acre property is located adjacent to the Westgate Entertainment District, one of the premier entertainment destinations in the region. The mixed-use Westgate Entertainment District is anchored by AMC Theaters and Dave & Busters and is adjacent to the 400,000 square-foot Tanger Outlets. Westgate is next to the Gila River Arena, home of the Arizona Coyotes, and adjacent to the State Farm Stadium, home to the Arizona Cardinals.

Aloft Hotels owned by Starwood Hotels & Resorts has taken the lodging industry by storm offering urban, modern design and a hip social experience all at an affordable price. Catering to the next generation of travelers, Aloft is experiencing strong guest satisfaction scores, receiving third-party recognition and stealing market share.

Rick Huffman, HCW President & CEO stated, "We are excited to bring the Aloft brand to this thriving part of Glendale, Arizona. The Westgate Entertainment District is the perfect location for Aloft's business model providing a hip modern atmosphere at an affordable price. It has been an honor and pleasure working with the City of Glendale on this project, we are looking forward to being a part of Glendale."

Project team includes financing by Equity Bank from Wichita, KS., Erickson & Meeks Engineering, LLC from Phoenix, AZ, contractor Killian Construction Company from Springfield, MO and architects Butler Rosenbury and Partners of Springfield, MO., who also designed the Scottsdale Hampton Inn and many other projects for HCW Development.

To book a room call 602-883-3500 or visit AloftWestgate.com

About Aloft – Glendale at Westgate

Change it up at Aloft® Hotels Glendale at Westgate. We are a bold, brand new hotel offering unique experiences to our guests and visitors to the Westgate Entertainment District. The hotel is located just steps from Tanger Outlets, Gila River Arena, and State Farm Stadium. Stay with Aloft and you will be in your seat at the Cardinals game ASAP. Our hotel features airy 9-foot ceilings, plush platform beds, 55" LCD TVs, and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads. Enjoy free & fast WiFi, not only in your room, but throughout the hotel. Perk up or chill out in one of our vibrant social spaces. Our Re:mix℠ lounge and W XYZ® bar offer up cool music, can't-miss events, day-to-night lighting to switch up the vibe, and of course, signature cocktails. Sync up at Aloft's Re:charge℠ gym or Splash pool. Plus, grab breakfast at our Re:fuel by Aloft℠. Designed for global travelers who love open spaces, open thinking and open expression. The only way is forward. This is Aloft Hotels.

About HCW

HCW is a nationwide real estate property development, management and hospitality company with offices in Wichita, KS, Branson, MO and Phoenix, AZ. HCW's diverse portfolio spans from full-service hotels and retail to multifamily apartments and condos. HCW has developed over $2 billion in real estate. For more information about HCW please visit http://www.hcwdevelopment.com or call 417.332.3400.

