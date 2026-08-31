Healthy Choice Wellness a Aktie
WKN DE: A3EV4M / ISIN: US42227T1051
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31.08.2026 12:27:34
HCWC: Host Digital Secures 43 MW, 15-year Lease At Northeast Oklahoma Facility
(RTTNews) - Healthy Choice Wellness (HCWC) announced that Host Digital Infrastructure LLC has secured a 15-year lease with one of the worlds largest privately held cloud infrastructure companies. The lease is expected to be supported by a backstop from a U.S.-based, investment grade global technology company. The long-term take-or-pay agreement represents approximately $1.25 billion in contracted revenue over the 15-year base term, and covers 43 MW of critical IT load capacity at Host Digital's currently energized data center facility in northeast Oklahoma.
The lease includes annual rent escalators and renewal options and represents approximately $3.2 billion in contracted revenue if all renewal options are exercised over a 30-year total term. Delivery to tenant is expected in the first half of 2027.
At last close on NYSE American, Healthy Choice Wellness shares were trading at $0.2413.
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