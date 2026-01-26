|
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries FY Net Income Rises; Sales Up 21.4%
(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd. (329180.KS) reported that its fiscal year net income was 1.4 trillion Korean won compared to 621.5 billion won, an increase of 127.8% from last year. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 1.8 trillion won compared to 798.1 billion won, up 125.6%. Operating income was 2.0 trillion won compared to 705.2 billion won, up 188.9%.
Fiscal year sales were 17.58 trillion won compared to 14.49 trillion won, an increase of 21.4% from last year.
