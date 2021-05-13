HDI Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting

Trading Symbol:Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI

LANGLEY, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The eight nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number of

Votes Percentage of

Votes Number of

Votes Percentage of

Votes Rob Brown 13,912,536 99.88% 17,280 0.12% Peter Bull 11,967,784 85.91% 1,962,032 14.09% Michelle Lewis 12,578,718 90.30% 1,351,098 9.70% Jim Macaulay 12,058,826 86.57% 1,870,990 13.43% Lawrence Sauder 13,656,642 98.04% 273,174 1.96% William Sauder 13,711,258 98.43% 218,558 1.57% Rob Taylor 13,748,052 98.70% 181,764 1.30% Graham Wilson 13,688,226 98.27% 241,590 1.73%

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

Increase in Number of Shares Issuable Pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the increase to the number of shares issuable pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan.

About HDI

HDI is North America's largest distributor of architectural grade building products. The Company operates a network of 70 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada distributing products to customers that supply the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets.

