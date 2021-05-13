+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
13.05.2021 03:14:00

HDI Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting

Trading Symbol:Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI

LANGLEY, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021 (the "Meeting"). 

Election of Directors

The eight nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting.  The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number of
Votes

Percentage of
Votes

Number of
Votes

Percentage of
Votes

Rob Brown

13,912,536

99.88%

17,280

0.12%

Peter Bull

11,967,784

85.91%

1,962,032

14.09%

Michelle Lewis

12,578,718

90.30%

1,351,098

9.70%

Jim Macaulay

12,058,826

86.57%

1,870,990

13.43%

Lawrence Sauder

13,656,642

98.04%

273,174

1.96%

William Sauder

13,711,258

98.43%

218,558

1.57%

Rob Taylor

13,748,052

98.70%

181,764

1.30%

Graham Wilson

13,688,226

98.27%

241,590

1.73%

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

Increase in Number of Shares Issuable Pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the increase to the number of shares issuable pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan.

About HDI

HDI is North America's largest distributor of architectural grade building products. The Company operates a network of 70 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada distributing products to customers that supply the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets.

SOURCE Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones letztendlich tiefrot -- ATX beendet Mittwochshandel auf grünem Terrain -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Zuschläge. Der DAX befand sich nach Handelsschluss in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Mittwoch herbe Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen