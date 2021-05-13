|
HDI Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting
LANGLEY, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021 (the "Meeting").
Election of Directors
The eight nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number of
Percentage of
Number of
Percentage of
Rob Brown
13,912,536
99.88%
17,280
0.12%
Peter Bull
11,967,784
85.91%
1,962,032
14.09%
Michelle Lewis
12,578,718
90.30%
1,351,098
9.70%
Jim Macaulay
12,058,826
86.57%
1,870,990
13.43%
Lawrence Sauder
13,656,642
98.04%
273,174
1.96%
William Sauder
13,711,258
98.43%
218,558
1.57%
Rob Taylor
13,748,052
98.70%
181,764
1.30%
Graham Wilson
13,688,226
98.27%
241,590
1.73%
Appointment of Auditors
At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.
Increase in Number of Shares Issuable Pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan
At the Meeting, shareholders approved the increase to the number of shares issuable pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan.
About HDI
HDI is North America's largest distributor of architectural grade building products. The Company operates a network of 70 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada distributing products to customers that supply the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets.
