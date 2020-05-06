|
HDI Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting
LANGLEY, BC, May 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2020 (the "Meeting").
Election of Directors
The eight nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number of
Percentage of
Number of
Percentage of
Rob Brown
11,749,168
99.92%
9,114
0.08%
Peter Bull
11,017,567
93.70%
740,715
6.30%
Michelle Lewis
11,647,136
99.05%
111,146
0.95%
Jim Macaulay
11,667,344
99.23%
90,938
0.77%
Lawrence Sauder
10,550,035
89.72%
1,208,247
10.28%
William Sauder
11,648,744
99.07%
109,538
0.93%
Rob Taylor
11,744,509
99.88%
13,773
0.12%
Graham Wilson
11,711,677
99.60%
46,605
0.40%
Appointment of Auditors
At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.
About HDI
HDI is North America's largest wholesale distributor of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The Company operates a North American network of 66 distribution centres, as well as one sawmill and kiln drying operation.
