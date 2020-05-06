HDI Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting

Trading Symbol:Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI

LANGLEY, BC, May 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2020 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The eight nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes Percentage of

Votes Number of

Votes Percentage of

Votes Rob Brown 11,749,168 99.92% 9,114 0.08% Peter Bull 11,017,567 93.70% 740,715 6.30% Michelle Lewis 11,647,136 99.05% 111,146 0.95% Jim Macaulay 11,667,344 99.23% 90,938 0.77% Lawrence Sauder 10,550,035 89.72% 1,208,247 10.28% William Sauder 11,648,744 99.07% 109,538 0.93% Rob Taylor 11,744,509 99.88% 13,773 0.12% Graham Wilson 11,711,677 99.60% 46,605 0.40%

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

About HDI

HDI is North America's largest wholesale distributor of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The Company operates a North American network of 66 distribution centres, as well as one sawmill and kiln drying operation.

