06.05.2020 02:17:00

HDI Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting

Trading Symbol:Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI

LANGLEY, BC, May 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2020 (the "Meeting"). 

Election of Directors

The eight nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting.  The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number of
Votes

Percentage of
Votes

Number of
Votes

Percentage of
Votes

Rob Brown

11,749,168

99.92%

9,114

0.08%

Peter Bull

11,017,567

93.70%

740,715

6.30%

Michelle Lewis

11,647,136

99.05%

111,146

0.95%

Jim Macaulay

11,667,344

99.23%

90,938

0.77%

Lawrence Sauder

10,550,035

89.72%

1,208,247

10.28%

William Sauder

11,648,744

99.07%

109,538

0.93%

Rob Taylor

11,744,509

99.88%

13,773

0.12%

Graham Wilson

11,711,677

99.60%

46,605

0.40%

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

About HDI

HDI is North America's largest wholesale distributor of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The Company operates a North American network of 66 distribution centres, as well as one sawmill and kiln drying operation.

SOURCE Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

