HDPE Pipes in FTTx: Opportunity Assessment of the $2.9 Billion-Projected Industry by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HDPE Pipes in FTTx Market by Product Type Industry Vertical and Application Areas: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global HDPE pipes in FTTx market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2026.



The market is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate, owing to numerous factors such as increase in investment from the telecommunication and power sector. The aim of the investment in the power sector is to serve the increase in demand for electricity, which consequently fuels the demand for HDPE pipes due to its massive use in transmission systems in the power sector.



However, surge in raw material prices, such as polyethylene, which is one of the major raw materials used for HDPE production is expected to restrain the global HDPE pipes market growth for FTTx industry.



The market is segmented into product type, industry verticals, application areas, and region. By product type, the market is divided into standard ducts, micro ducts, pathways, and others. On the basis of industry verticals, it is segmented into telecom, power, transport, building & infrastructure, and others. By application areas, it is classified into backbone, metropolitan, and mobile backhaul. By region, the global HDPE pipes market share for FTTx industry is analyzed across four major i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Based on product type, micro duct is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the market. The demand for high-density polyethylene micro duct is rising, owing to its beneficial characteristics such as cost-effectiveness, space-saving features, airtight enclosure for the cables that provide flexibility to the cables, and the inner surface is coated with materials that protect the cables from the surrounding environment.



Based on industry vertical, telecom has gained the highest market share. HDPE pipes/ducts are intensively used in telecom and has the highest share in the market, owing to rise in consumer base in developing regions. For instance, telecommunications market is one of the fastest growing sectors in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. It has registered noteworthy growth in the past one and a half decade in the above-mentioned regions.



Based on region, Asia-Pacific has the highest market share and is anticipated to be the fastest growing region. This is attributed to numerous factors such as presence of key players in the developing countries and rise in consumer base such as telecommunication sector, power, and others.



The key players profiled in the report include Polieco Group, Dura-Line, Kuzeyboru Group, Thai-Asia P.E. Pipe Co., Ltd., Polyflow Pipes Sdn Bhd, The AfriPipes Group, Miraj Pipes & Fittings Pvt. Ltd., Wah Seong Corporation, Dutron Group, and Apollo Pipes.



Other players operating in the market are Gamson India Private Limited, Nagarjuna Polymers, Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Berila Electricals Pvt Ltd., Eonn Plast India, and Alex Pipe India Pvt Ltd.



Key Findings of the HDPE Pipes in FTTx Market



Based on application, the mobile backhaul segment is expected to gain dominant share 30.1%

Based on product type, micro ducts is expected to experience rapid growth with a rate of 10.6%

Based on the industry verticals, telecom is projected to grow at the CAGR of nearly 9.8%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth is provided

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves

The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, global HDPE pipes market trends in FTTx market, and developments in the industry

The quantitative data provides the global HDPE pipes market size for FTTx industry in terms of revenue

