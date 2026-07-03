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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.07.2026 16:15:00
He Predicted the Dot-com Bubble Burst. Now He's Saying SpaceX Could be a Fresh Warning Sign.
Wall Street was fascinated by the initial public offering (IPO) of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX). Not only was it huge, raising $75 billion from investors (nearly $86 billion if you include the underwriters' overallotment), but the business seems to come straight out of a science fiction novel. According to Jeremy Grantham, that IPO could be a sign that the AI-driven rally is about to break. Jeremy Grantham is the co-founder of investment firm GMO. However, his real claim to fame is that he publicly called the top of the Dot-com bubble. The market decline following that top was long and painful, with the Nasdaq dropping nearly 80% over several years. It took about 15 years for the Nadaq to regain all the ground it had lost. When Grantham is worried about a market bubble, there's a good reason to listen.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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