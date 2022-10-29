He Predicted the Great Recession -- Here's What He's Saying Now and How Investors Can Prepare

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nouriel Roubini held multiple positions on the international economic stage and varying responsibilities over the last couple of decades, ranging from advisor roles with the International Monetary Fund, Federal Reserve, and World Bank to even holding the title of senior economist during the Clinton administration. However, he might be most well known in the financial community for accurately predicting the financial crisis of 2008, earning him the nickname Dr. Doom.And he is ringing the alarm again.In an op-ed released on Oct. 3, Roubini provided an in-depth explanation of why he is worried the coming years could resemble a combination of the stagflationary 1970s and the Great Recession. Like his peers, Roubini is worried the Federal Reserve's battle with inflation will fall miserably short, while the chances of a soft landing that can tame inflation and keep the economy in good shape are dwindling. Continue reading