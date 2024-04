He Was the Brains Behind Turning Stanley Tumblers Into a National Sensation. Now He's Joining Forces With a Hot Growth Stock That's Up More Than 300% in the Last 5 Years.

Just months ago, shoppers were camping out all night in front of Target to be the first to get their hands on limited edition Stanley Tumblers. However, a few years ago, Stanley -- founded in 1913 -- was just a stodgy brand from years gone by. But in 2020, the company brought in Terence Reilly as president, and it hasn't been the same since.Stanley reportedly went from about $70 million in sales in 2019 to $750 million in 2023, riding the coattails of its tumbler cups' success. But the difference for Stanley was clearly Reilly, not the tumblers themselves.Consider that Stanley Tumblers launched in 2016 and flopped. But under Reilly's leadership, the brand brought the cups back and used social media influence to market to an entirely new female demographic. This included swapping 100-year-old brand colors for new pastel colors. The plan clearly worked.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel