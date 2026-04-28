Dätwyler Aktie
WKN DE: A0MVC2 / ISIN: CH0030486770
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28.04.2026 02:00:00
Head of Group Controlling and Accounting (Altdorf, CH, 6460)
In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a... Head of Group Accounting and Controlling (all genders) Your role and development with usAre you looking for a long-term perspective where you take on responsibility from day one and specifically prepare for a leadership role? We are seeking an ambitious individual for our structured succession planning. Over the next 1 to 2 years, we will prepare you to fully transition into the position of the Group Controller. Your Milestones to SuccessOnboarding & Deep Dive: You will work closely with the current management, familiarizing yourself with our strategies and processes while actively contributing your expertise.Taking Ownership: Step by step, you will take over the operational management of the team and lead your first independent projects.The Succession: After a thorough transition period of approximately 12 to 18 months, you will succeed the current lead and independently drive the department into the future.Your ProfileA university degree or equivalent qualification in the field of Group Controlling.Relevant professional experience and a clear ambition to move into a leadership position.A proactive work style and the ability to confidently manage complex financial topics.What We OfferGuaranteed Perspective: A clearly defined career path with no detours.Exclusive Mentoring: Benefit from the long-standing knowledge of your predecessor during a guided handover phase.Room for Growth: The opportunity to further develop an established department with your own fresh ideas and initiatives. Your responsibilities Strategic Leadership: You will organize, lead, and manage the Group Controlling function, taking full ownership of periodic and year-end closings.System Ownership & Reporting: You will oversee the group’s consolidation software (Cognos/OneStream) and report directly to the Group CFO.Central Liaison: Act as the primary point of contact for all internal and external accounting and controlling matters.Dynamic Support: You will provide expert responses to ad-hoc management requests and actively participate in workshops to drive continuous improvement and innovation.Audit Management: You will serve as the central interface for all group-wide audit-related topics.Executive Insights: You will be responsible for monthly reporting to the Board of Directors, providing deep-dive analytics to support decision-making. Our requirementsSwiss Certified Public Accountant or equivalent, ideally with external audit experience.At least 10 years of experience in Group Accounting / Controlling, thereof several years head of group accounting / controllingStrong knowledge base in Swiss GAAP and/or IFRS.Experience supporting senior leaders and major transformation programs. Strong facilitation skills and ability to train and influence on all levels.Excellent storytelling, writing, editing and narrative structuring skills, including and translating into Power Point Presentations.Excellent command of German and EnglishCollaborative, culturally aware and resilient under pressure.Strong character to defend the groups values and principles, safeguarding compliance with the accounting manual and other internal guidance.Knowledge in OneStream and especially SAP is a plus. Ready to get started? Then apply directly using the “Apply now” button! Mr. Marko Colic (Manager Human Resources Europe) and the recruiting team look forward to meeting you and are available for any further questions via email (marko.colic@datwyler.com) or by phone (+41 41 875 13 50). Be yourself at DatwylerWe are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
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