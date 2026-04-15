Q2 Holdings Aktie

Q2 Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XEYE / ISIN: US74736L1098

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15.04.2026 02:00:00

Heading Into the Heart of Q2, These Are the 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks I Want to Own

The transition from the first to the second quarter is now in the rearview mirror for investors and they've had time to digest the conflict in the Middle East, so they are once again able to make some non-panicked assessments. And one of those assessments is that, while many artificial intelligence (AI) stocks undeniably raced well ahead of their underlying businesses to reach outrageous valuations, AI is still a viable, investment-worthy opportunity. You just need to be smart about which of these stocks you're buying, and when you're buying them.To this end, here's a rundown of the top three AI stocks I'd want to own heading into the heart of Q2 2026.No, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) hasn't led any aspect of the AI revolution yet. It's trailing Amazon on the cloud computing front, while its AI-powered chatbot Copilot's market share is half that of Google Gemini, according to Statcounter, both of which are still miles behind ChatGPT. And, while Microsoft Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott has teased the idea of eventually relying on its own artificial intelligence data center processors, the software giant is still dependent on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and other more established chipmakers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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