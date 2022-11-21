Headlam Names Adam Phillips CFO, Effective April 2023

(RTTNews) - Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L), a floorcoverings distributor, announced Monday the appointment of Adam Phillips as Chief Financial Officer in April 2023 at the latest.

Phillips is currently Group Financial Controller at transport provider National Express Group PLC. In addition, he heads up other group finance functions including Financial Planning and Analysis, and Investor Relations.

Prior to this, he was at Halfords Group plc, a provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, where latterly he was Corporate Finance Director and Group Strategy Director.

Commenting on the appointment, Keith Edelman, Non-Executive Chairman, said, "He has strong public company experience at larger, and also multi-site and consumer focused businesses, and broad expertise across all finance functions and performance management."