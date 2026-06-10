Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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10.06.2026 16:57:27
Headline Inflation Just Hit the Highest Level in 3 Years. Yet There's Plenty of Good News in the Report for New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh
Year-over-year headline inflation hit 4.2% in May, the first time the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has topped 4% in three years.But beneath the surface, the prices on several consumer goods and services declined, which is good news for Kevin Warsh as he kicks off his tenure as the new chair of the Federal Reserve’s influential Board of Governors.The CPI rose 0.5% in May from the prior month, putting both headline inflation and the monthly increase in line with economists’ estimates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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