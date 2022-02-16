Headway Workforce Solutions Launches Redesigned Website

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headway, a leading national workforce solutions and staffing organization, is excited to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website. The site showcases a clean, engaging design to streamline their brand message and make it easier for users to navigate.

We are excited to share our new website with our clients, candidates, employees, and stakeholders,"-COO, John Schuller.

Since 1974, Headway has delivered custom workforce solutions in recruitment, staffing, and employer of record services. Their mission is to set the standard for the human capital profession by implementing modern, intuitive, and innovative workforce solutions for their customers and employees through their unique process, CORE, a centralized operations approach serving the entire nation. By understanding their customer needs, Headway infuses passion, integrity, and forward thinking to ensure continuous improvement, exceeding expectations. In alignment with their mission, Headway has built a culture centered on character, commitment, and passion, always going the extra mile to deliver for their clients and candidates. Headway's technology driven approach offers creative business solutions that generate efficiencies to optimize any organization's current processes.

In the journey to modernize their website, Headway sought to reflect their vision and values on every page. The result is a site that prioritizes the user experience, with clear and consistent messaging complemented by a visually dynamic and mobile-responsive design.

"We are excited to share our new website with our clients, candidates, employees, and stakeholders," said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, John Schuller. "Our goal is to leverage sophisticated technology without sacrificing hands-on connections—and our hope is that our new website fulfills this vision. We're delighted to launch a site that more clearly communicates what we're all about and, in doing so, reaches the people we're trying to help the most."

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about their innovative business solutions, excellent recruitment process and the team behind Headway's exceptional growth and development through the years; along with their engagement in the communities and industries in which they serve.

About Headway

Headway Workforce Solutions is a leading B2B (Business to Business) provider of workforce solutions with an array of contract–based integrated services and national staffing solutions. Its managed services approach provides substantial operating performance improvements and cost savings over traditional staffing for industries with complex, recurring, multi–location human capital needs. Over the past five years Headway has provided services to over 500 discrete companies, primarily in the retail, hospitality, financial services, survey research, and marketing and scientific research sectors. To learn more about Headway, visit headwaywfs.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/headway-workforce-solutions-launches-redesigned-website-301483178.html

SOURCE Headway Workforce Solutions