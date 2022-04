Headwinds ahead for Hang Seng Index?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

THE Hang Seng Index (HSI) attempted to recover at the start of the year but continued the general downtrend after mid-February 2022. The index saw an accelerated decline going into March due to the escalating Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong and China, coupled with the Russia-Ukraine conflict among other factors. The index managed to rebound off the low of 18,200s region back to near-22,000 region.