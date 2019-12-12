Healing and Building Dominica: The Nature Island Aims to Become the World's First Climate-resilient Nation

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/-- Dominica came a long way after the mass destruction in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017. The small Caribbean island inspires nature lovers and policy makers around the world by pledging to become "the world's first climate-resilient nation," as promised by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Category 5 Hurricane Maria wiped 226% of Dominica's GDP in one night, claimed 31 lives, many more remaining unfound as thousands saw their homes in ruins. Faced with such traumatic events, tightly knit communities across the usually vibrant green island came together and helped build the country back up, with support from the international community.

Today, Dominica is resolute in "building back better," modernising all of its infrastructure, rehabilitating all natural sites and hiking trails, building hurricane-proof public housing, investing in a geothermal plant, and establishing an exciting ecotourism sector with lush, hidden hotels that support local communities. To afford all of these, Dominica came up with an innovative way of attracting foreign investment by bestowing citizenship upon the most distinguished ones. This is known as the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

Scientists explain that climate change makes hurricanes worse as the rising sea temperatures supercharge them, making them stronger than ever. Dominica endured the effects of climate change first-hand and this shifted the nation's mindset, determined to tackle climate change at all costs to protect their island and humbly setting an example for the global community. Dominica called upon investors to join its noble fight.

PM Skerrit said in his heartfelt speech at the UN immediately after Maria: "We as a country and as a region did not start this war against nature. We did not provoke it. The war has come to us." In the context of winning last week's general election for another term, the Prime Minister said that his administration is "completely committed to the dual task of healing the nation and building the nation."

As the youngest ever head of government at the time he was elected in 2004, Premier Skerrit has taken the small island on a contoured path towards climate resilience, embedded in virtually every facet of Dominican social and economic life.

