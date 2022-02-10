Healis Therapeutics acquires ownership of key botulinum toxin patent

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healis Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company, today announces its ownership of a key botulinum toxin patent from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).



After clinically significant results in early trials, Allergan acquired the rights to develop botulinum toxin for depression in 2013. Allergan completed a Phase II study in 2017 and announced plans for Phase III. AbbVie assumed ownership through its 2020 acquisition of Allergan.

Today, Healis Therapeutics takes over the exclusive license from AbbVie to develop botulinum toxin as a potential treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).



As of February 2022, botulinum toxin for depression has passed through eight successful Phase II clinical trials.



Ownership of the exclusive license is expected to accelerate Healis' mission to develop BT for depression.

Disclaimer: As of 10 February 2022, botulinum toxin is not an FDA approved drug for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Botulinum toxin for MDD is under investigational use only and not available for commercial distribution.



