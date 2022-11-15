Health-Ade Spreads Holiday Cheer with Return of Seasonal Kombucha and Gut-Health Focused Giving

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading kombucha brand and champions of gut health, Health-Ade , is dedicated to improving access to nutrition education for those who need it most. This holiday season and beyond, the brand is bringing awareness to the importance of nutrition, proudly supporting a number of organizations that are working hard to educate underserved communities on real food and nutrition, with an emphasis on gut health.

As Health-Ade grows, it's inspired by a desire to make gut health accessible to all, through growing both the physical availability of kombucha, as well as making a concerted effort to extend and deepen the knowledge around the increasingly important topic. The brand has seen incredible traction with this approach this year, with its flagship kombucha product driving the majority of the category's growth and the product now available at 50,000 stores nationwide.

"We've made it our mission to help consumers unlock the power of their gut and discover how impactful it is to overall health & wellbeing," says Daina Trout, Co-Founder and Chief Mission Officer of Health-Ade. "As we grow and expand, we're excited about the increased opportunities we have to give back, help communities, and make an impact. To truly champion gut health, it's essential to close the gap in knowledge, especially in lower-income communities. While nutrition education isn't the only tool needed to empower people and impact behavior, it's an important one and we're proud to support this important work."

In 2022, Health-Ade expanded its ongoing support to the following organizations, providing hands-on education to children and communities and helping to build the foundation for a lifetime of nutritious knowledge and habits. To get involved or to learn more, visit the links below:

GARDEN SCHOOL FOUNDATION provides garden-based "seed to table" education to children at several Title-1 elementary schools across Los Angeles . Health-Ade has partnered with GSF for 4 years both with financial support and in person volunteer opportunities

provides garden-based "seed to table" education to children at several Title-1 elementary schools across . Health-Ade has partnered with GSF for 4 years both with financial support and in person volunteer opportunities FEAST brings small groups together in an emotionally supportive circle for 16-weeks to learn and make lifestyle changes. Health-Ade has sponsored several classes through graduation and built evergreen gut-health programming for participants

brings small groups together in an emotionally supportive circle for 16-weeks to learn and make lifestyle changes. Health-Ade has sponsored several classes through graduation and built evergreen gut-health programming for participants HARLEM GROWN inspires youth to lead healthy and ambitious lives through hands-on education in urban farming and nutrition. Health-Ade has been partnering with them for 3 years financially and with volunteers

inspires youth to lead healthy and ambitious lives through hands-on education in urban farming and nutrition. Health-Ade has been partnering with them for 3 years financially and with volunteers FEED BLACK FUTURES feeds mamas of color & caregivers impacted by incarceration in the Los Angeles and Oakland areas with high-quality fresh food and the skills to produce it. Health-Ade partnered with Feed Black Futures and Girls Garage , to sponsor in-home farm and garden boxes

In addition to sharing the brand's charitable programming, Health-Ade is celebrating the holiday season with the return of its highly anticipated seasonal favorite kombucha flavor, Holiday Cheers . This festive probiotic winter staple is made by blending notes of ginger, vanilla, allspice, and cacao for the perfect sip to spread the cheer all season long. Kombucha lovers can purchase this fan favorite on Health-Ade's website or at select retailers nationwide, while supplies last.

