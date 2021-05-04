Health At Scale Recognized In "AI And Data" Category Of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.

Health at Scale, a machine intelligence company that uses proprietary advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning to match individuals to the next best action in real time, was recognized in the AI and Data Category for its Precision Navigation platform. Founded by machine learning and clinical faculty from MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Michigan, the company's mission is to bring precision delivery to health care, using tens of thousands of health variables from over a hundred million lives to generate personalized and precise guidance for individual patients seeking care providers. Health at Scale's Precision Navigation looks at providers in a hyper-personalized, outcomes-based way, providing each individual with a personalized rating of providers in the geography where they want to receive care.

"We're honored to be included in this year's World Changing Ideas showcase," said Health at Scale CEO and Founder Zeeshan Syed. "Health care today is imprecise and impersonal, which makes care inefficient, less effective, and more costly. Our Precision Navigation technology looks to change this, using machine intelligence to accurately match patients to physicians, facilities and care settings likely to produce optimal outcomes for them individually. We're thankful for Fast Company highlighting our work so we can continue to change health care, focusing on personalization, not generalization."

Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards honors inspirational innovation for the good of society —with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

About Health at Scale: Health at Scale is a health care machine intelligence company that uses proprietary advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning to match individuals to the next best action in real-time and when needed most: whether it's the ideal choice of treatment, an early intervention, or the right provider. Founded by machine learning and clinical faculty from MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Michigan, the company's mission is to bring precision delivery to healthcare, using tens of thousands of health variables from over a hundred million lives to generate personalized and precise recommendations for individual patients. Health at Scale's machine intelligence is deployed at scale in real operational settings--including with some of the largest payers in the country, driving better health outcomes and affordability for its customers. The company's software solutions service a broad range of use cases: provider navigation and network design, early targeted prediction and prevention of adverse outcomes, optimized treatment planning; and fraud, waste and abuse prevention. For more information, please visit healthatscale.com.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-at-scale-recognized-in-ai-and-data-category-of-fast-companys-2021-world-changing-ideas-awards-301283721.html

SOURCE Health at Scale Corporation