AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
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23.06.2026 14:28:48
Health Canada Approves Allergan Aesthetics' Boey For Glabellar Lines
(RTTNews) - Allergan Aesthetics, a subsidiary of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), on Tuesday said Health Canada has approved Boey for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe glabellar lines, commonly known as frown lines between the eyebrows, in adults.
The company said Boey is the first and only rapid-onset, short-duration botulinum neurotoxin serotype E approved for the indication.
The approval was based on data from two Phase 3 trials, in which Boey showed an onset of effect as early as eight hours after injection, with glabellar lines returning to baseline severity within about 14 to 21 days.
Allergan Aesthetics said it plans to begin training healthcare professionals on the use of Boey and is preparing for a commercial launch in Canada in the coming months. The treatment is also under regulatory review in several other countries.
AbbVie shares closed at $230.01 on Monday, up 6.25%.
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