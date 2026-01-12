Galderma Aktie
WKN DE: A407X6 / ISIN: CH1335392721
|
12.01.2026 21:17:35
Health Canada Approves Galderma's Nemluvio For Atopic Dermatitis And Prurigo Nodularis
(RTTNews) - Galderma Group Ltd Canada (GALD.SW) shared on Monday that Health Canada has given the green light to NEMLUVIO, which is the first biologic treatment specifically for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis.
This approval is for patients who are 12 and older dealing with atopic dermatitis, as well as adults with prurigo nodularis who haven't found relief with topical prescriptions.
NEMLUVIO is also notable for being the first monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-31 receptor alpha approved in Canada for these conditions. The endorsement is backed by encouraging phase III trial results from ARCADIA and OLYMPIA, which showed quick and significant improvements in itchiness, skin lesions, and sleep issues.
GALD.SW closed trading on Monday at CHF 163.90 down CHF 1.30 or 0.79 percent on the Six Swiss Exchange.
