Galderma Aktie

Galderma für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A407X6 / ISIN: CH1335392721

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.01.2026 21:17:35

Health Canada Approves Galderma's Nemluvio For Atopic Dermatitis And Prurigo Nodularis

(RTTNews) - Galderma Group Ltd Canada (GALD.SW) shared on Monday that Health Canada has given the green light to NEMLUVIO, which is the first biologic treatment specifically for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis.

This approval is for patients who are 12 and older dealing with atopic dermatitis, as well as adults with prurigo nodularis who haven't found relief with topical prescriptions.

NEMLUVIO is also notable for being the first monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-31 receptor alpha approved in Canada for these conditions. The endorsement is backed by encouraging phase III trial results from ARCADIA and OLYMPIA, which showed quick and significant improvements in itchiness, skin lesions, and sleep issues.

GALD.SW closed trading on Monday at CHF 163.90 down CHF 1.30 or 0.79 percent on the Six Swiss Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Galderma

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Galderma

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Galderma 163,90 -0,79% Galderma

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich fester -- Wall Street schließlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Montag zu. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten die Bullen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen