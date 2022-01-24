Health Canada Approves Ipsen's Sohonos To Treat Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEF.PK), on Monday, announced that its rare bone disorder drug Sohonos has been approved in Canada for the treatment of patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive for both chronic use, and for flare-ups.

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva is characterized by new bone formation outside of the normal skeletal system, like in soft connective tissues, a process known as heterotopic ossification, which can be preceded by painful soft tissue swelling or "flare-ups.

Sohonos came under Ipsen's fold following the acquisition of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in April 2019.

Ipsen plans seek approval of Sohonos in the U.S. during the first half of 2022 and is in discussions with other regulatory authorities around the world.