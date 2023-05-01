|
01.05.2023 16:00:00
Health Canal Survey: Why Older Adults are Hesitant to Receive the Bivalent Booster Shot
New survey by Health Canal reveals that personal health and safety concerns drive older adults' intentions and attitudes toward bivalent booster shots
GROVE CITY, Ohio, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC has recommended the bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines since September 2022, yet only 42.4 percent of older adults have received the updated vaccine.
The FDA's recent update to the bivalent COVID-19 booster authorizations allows those ages 65 and older to receive a second dose four months after the initial bivalent shot.
With lower uptake rates of the bivalent vaccine, a new survey conducted by Health Canal has revealed older adults' intentions and attitudes towards it, shedding light on their hesitancy to receive it.
Data analysis found that personal health and safety concerns were the primary factors in older adults' decisions to get the new booster. The results also highlighted potential gaps in public knowledge regarding the risks associated with getting the vaccine versus not and the potential for side effects.
More than half (57.19%) of older adults said they were likely to get the booster — but this does not mean they will follow through with it.
The top five reasons to get the bivalent booster shot included:
The top five reasons not to get the bivalent booster shot included:
"These findings are timely as we move toward a post-pandemic world," said Kelsey Costa, MS, RDN and Health Research Consultant for Health Canal. "It's important to bridge any existing information gap by providing more detailed vaccine safety and side effects information so individuals can make informed decisions about their health care."
Methodology
The survey was conducted online over 24 hours, collecting responses from 1,113 individuals aged 65 and older in the United States. Limitations of the survey include its sample size and the period covered; most participants self-identified as white; California, Florida, and Texas had the highest representation among states; and technology access may have impacted participation.
Despite these limitations, the survey results offer valuable insights into the intentions and attitudes of older adults concerning vaccination with the updated bivalent booster shot.
Read the full report here: https://www.healthcanal.com/health/the-bivalent-covid-19-booster-survey
About Health Canal
Health Canal is an online health-related news, information, and research resource. Our mission is to provide comprehensive coverage of relevant health topics anyone can access and understand. We strive to make reliable healthcare information accessible by providing evidence-based content from experts in their fields. For more information, visit our website at www.healthcanal.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-canal-survey-why-older-adults-are-hesitant-to-receive-the-bivalent-booster-shot-301811796.html
SOURCE Health Canal
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX tiefer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schließen etwas fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag nach unten. Der DAX bewegt sich mittlerweile in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag kleine Gewinne beobachtet werden. Die Wall Street schloss am Montag etwas schwächer.