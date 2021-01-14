Health Carousel Announces Acquisition of Vitruvian Medical

CINCINNATI, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel, a premier provider of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions, announced today that it has strengthened its surgery and anesthesia locum tenens staffing offering with the acquisition of Vitruvian Medical.

Vitruvian Medical, headquartered in Houston, TX is one of the leading Anesthesia-focused locum tenens physician and advance practice staffing companies in the nation. Founded in 2005 by Patrick McDermott, Vitruvian will continue to operate under its own brand in Health Carousel's growing portfolio of locum tenens brands.

Vitruvian will join the Health Carousel Locum Network (HCLN) as part of its omnichannel offering, where physicians have the option of full-service concierge-style recruiting and placement services, and digital experience options when seeking out temporary assignments. It joins a strong family of HCLN brands, NEXTLocums, Onyx M.D., and Lucidity, together which are expected to become the 11th largest locum tenens company in the country, according to the most recent estimates from Staffing Industry Analysts.

"We are excited to welcome Vitruvian Medical to Health Carousel, and to propel our higher purpose of improving lives and making healthcare work better," said Bill DeVille, Chief Executive Officer of Health Carousel. "With strong leadership, an experienced team, and an attractive culture already in place at Vitruvian, combined with Health Carousel's investment and the synergy we believe we can achieve through HCLN, we are excited for what we can accomplish together!"

As longtime leaders in the locum tenens staffing industry, Health Carousel learned how critical it is to understand the specific physician specialty environment in healthcare facilities across the US and the unique talent needs within each specialty.

"Health Carousel Locum Network is designed with a specialty strategy and focus that allows us to deliver staffing solutions specific to the talent needs in each specialty," said Stacey Stanley, President of Health Carousel Locum Network. "The acquisition of Vitruvian combined with our continued investment in omni-channel staffing solutions further strengthen this strategy."

Vitruvian Medical's vision for the future is shared by Health Carousel.

"Vitruvian Medical is very excited to partner with an organization that shares our values of service and integrity, along with understanding the demands and need for the locum tenens market," said Patrick McDermott, founder of Vitruvian Medical. "Health Carousel is a premier, forward-thinking organization that has proven their ability to provide the leadership, support and investment necessary for successful partnership in order to accomplish our long-term goals of becoming an elite locum tenens firm. We are grateful to join the Health Carousel family, and we look forward to working together to overcome the nation's chronic provider shortages to ensure all patients have access to qualified clinicians."

Health Carousel has a proven track record of helping clients solve their workforce challenges by delivering easier, faster access to a nationwide pool of highly qualified physician and advanced practice providers. To learn more or request staffing visit https://www.healthcarousel.com/health-carousel-locum-network.

ABOUT HEALTH CAROUSEL

Health Carousel is a total talent management company with a leading portfolio of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions: Health Carousel Travel Network, Health Carousel Locum Network, Health Carousel International Network, and Health Carousel Workforce Solutions. By delivering highly qualified healthcare professionals across a range of in-demand healthcare professions, as well as strategic clinical, MSP and workforce solutions, we are working to ensure every patient in the United States of America has access to a qualified healthcare professional, when and where they are needed.

In 2020, Health Carousel was recognized by Staffing Industry Analyst's (SIA) as the 6th-fastest-growing U.S. staffing firm, the 9th largest healthcare staffing company in the nation, and was listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list for the fifth consecutive year.

For more information about Health Carousel visit www.healthcarousel.com or contact pr@healthcarousel.com.

ABOUT VITRUVIAN

Vitruvian Medical is one of the leading Anesthesia-focused locum tenens physician and advance practice staffing companies in the nation.

The Vitruvian Medical team prides themselves on delivering the "Red Carpet Difference". Specializing in the locum tenens and permanent opportunity markets, the Vitruvian Medical team is dedicated to making each client and provider's experience with them a positive one. Vitruvian is a proud member of The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations and the National Association of Physician Recruiters. For more information about Vitruvian Medical visit www.vitruvianmedical.com.

