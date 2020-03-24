Health Catalyst Expands COVID-19 Response Support and Provides Infrastructure to Enable Readiness for Future Demands

SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that multiple client sites are already using its new COVID-19 Solutions announced last week, well ahead of the anticipated March 31 launch. Additionally, a growing number of its health system clients are using the company's agile, adaptable, open Data Operating System's (DOS) ingestion, warehousing, analytics and services capabilities to meet evolving COVID-19-driven demands. More capabilities and solution refinements are surfacing and becoming available, including public health surveillance reporting for seven states and longer-term infrastructure planning for the anticipated next wave of COVID-19 and other novel viruses, with this future readiness enabled by DOS.

The COVID-19 Solutions, which include Patient & Staff Tracker, Public Health Surveillance, and Staff Augmentation Support, are being refined and repurposed with real time input from clients. Expanded capabilities and offerings now include additional customization of Analytic Accelerators for greater practice and staff management, including Patient Access, Readmissions Explorer, Blood Utilization, Supply Chain Explorer and Infection-related Analytics. Health Catalyst team members with analytics, data science and other domain-specific expertise are also contributing to the support and augmentation of client staff as increased resource demands occur.

"Our growing suite of COVID-19 Solutions capabilities includes identifying the location of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as other patient, clinician and staff interactions and exposures to allow for infectious disease surveillance and automated monitoring for "hot-spots" using local geo-mapping and more," said Holly Rimmasch, Chief Clinical Officer at Health Catalyst. "Data-informed surveillance and containment strategies can enhance COVID-19 detection, reduce transmission and help our nation's hospitals and healthcare systems manage capacity and supplies to limit risk of system-overwhelm and improve patient, caregiver and community outcomes."

Health Catalyst is also demonstrating its commitment to supporting public health efforts by providing its Health Information Exchange (HIE) Public Health Surveillance Report that assists with COVID-19 reporting. This report, which Health Catalyst has already shared with seven statewide HIEs, can be delivered multiple times a day and includes near real-time counts of COVID-19 tests, results, admissions, and discharges; hot spotting based on patient demographics (ZIP code/address); and a greater understanding of positive, negative, and cancelled test results.

Additional examples of Health Catalyst analytic projects underway include supporting clients with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and supply tracking, cancelled appointments and elective surgeries analysis, telemedicine visit tracking, and analysis of Emergency Department volumes. Forecasting and tracking financials is also proving relevant, as clients manage the impact of reductions in elective surgeries and other procedures and visits. All of this COVID-19-tailored technology is provided to Health Catalyst clients at no additional charge.

Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer of Health Catalyst said, "I feel grateful to our team members for their dedication and commitment to actively listening to our clients and nimbly responding to their most pressing challenges by implementing effective, real time, data-informed enhancements to existing tools in support of front line care providers in this fluid environment. Their innovation, partnership with clients, and agility are creating new capabilities that can be shared across the healthcare ecosystem to help solve a host of challenges during this pandemic."

"The healthcare ecosystem needs better, more complete access to information to deal with this pandemic and future challenges. The first wave of digitizing healthcare information through EMRs and digitized lab results was a necessary first step, but there is so much more that needs to be done to enable every healthcare decision to be data informed. U.S. policymakers can make a transformational impact on the national healthcare ecosystem as they assist health systems in not only recovering economically from this pandemic, but also preparing for the future with an open, interoperable, and scalable digital infrastructure," Burton concluded.

"I can't think of any event in human global history that has galvanized the awareness and importance of data and analytics more than COVID-19," said Dale Sanders, Chief Technology Officer at Health Catalyst. "This is an inflection point, and as we accumulate and integrate more data on the virus, we will turn our industry skills and technology from initial response to outcomes analysis to help improve treatment protocols for patients and allow for a better understanding of the virus. We are committed to working alongside our clients during this incredibly challenging time and empowering them with the information they need to keep their providers safe and help them treat and serve their patients."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Kristen Berry

healthcatalyst@we-worldwide.com

617-234-4123

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-catalyst-expands-covid-19-response-support-and-provides-infrastructure-to-enable-readiness-for-future-demands-301028896.html

SOURCE Health Catalyst